Video
CCTV footage of Moira Jones killer
CCTV captures images of two people walking - the man is killer Marek Harcar and he is taking his victim Moira Jones to Queen's Park to rape and murder her.
The footage is taken from BBC Scotland documentary - Crime Scenes Scotland: Forensics Squad.
Det Insp Derek Robertson was the lead detective at the time of the crime 10 years ago and he talks through the significance of the CCTV footage.
23 May 2018
