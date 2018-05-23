CCTV footage of Moira Jones killer
Video

CCTV captures images of two people walking - the man is killer Marek Harcar and he is taking his victim Moira Jones to Queen's Park to rape and murder her.

The footage is taken from BBC Scotland documentary - Crime Scenes Scotland: Forensics Squad.

Det Insp Derek Robertson was the lead detective at the time of the crime 10 years ago and he talks through the significance of the CCTV footage.

  • 23 May 2018