Bailey Gwynne case: Could his killing have been prevented?

Concerns about the 16-year-old killer of Bailey Gwynne were voiced nine years ago when as a primary pupil he threw rocks at another child.

BBC Scotland has seen documents in which the parents of that young victim expressed worries the attacker could go on to commit a worse crime.

The couple turned to their local councillor and MP for help.

The BBC's Fiona Stalker looked into the details of the case.

  • 07 Mar 2016