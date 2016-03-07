Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bailey Gwynne case: Could his killing have been prevented?
Concerns about the 16-year-old killer of Bailey Gwynne were voiced nine years ago when as a primary pupil he threw rocks at another child.
BBC Scotland has seen documents in which the parents of that young victim expressed worries the attacker could go on to commit a worse crime.
The couple turned to their local councillor and MP for help.
The BBC's Fiona Stalker looked into the details of the case.
-
07 Mar 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-north-east-orkney-shetland-35750380/bailey-gwynne-case-could-his-killing-have-been-preventedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window