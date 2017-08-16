New flower of Scotland discovered in Shetland

Video

Researchers from Stirling University have discovered a new plant.

Shetland's monkeyflower was found during fieldwork by a roadside near Lerwick.

Scientists believe the discovery could further our understanding of polyphoids and early-stage evolution.

Dr Mario Vallejo-Marin, from Stirling University, told the BBC the plant had duplicated its own genome, making it larger than its ancestors - the yellow monkeyflower or mimulus guttatus without hybridisation from any other plant.