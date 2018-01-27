Video
Supply ship Malaviya finally leaves Aberdeen
A supply ship seized under shipping regulations in Aberdeen 18 months ago has finally left the city's harbour.
The crew of the Malaviya remained on board for much of that time, with the last members only returning to India in November after the ship was sold to a Norwegian company.
It is believed they still have not been paid after the ship's former owner went into liquidation.
The ship finally left Aberdeen on Saturday.
27 Jan 2018
