A pair of buskers in Aberdeen were offered the chance of a lifetime to perform on-stage with The Script.

The Irish band decided to carry out a "random act of kindness" and asked Shay Currie, 18, and Chris van der Wal, 19, to perform on stage with them.

Chris, a percussionist from Peterculter, told the BBC Scotland News website: "We didn't think it was real.

"It was an amazing experience - we had so much adrenaline afterwards."