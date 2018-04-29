Michael Russell on Brexit talks

Media player
Michael Russell says a deal can still be reached over Brexit
Scotland's Brexit Minister Michael Russell says there is still time to reach a deal with the UK government over Brexit.
The two government have been at loggerheads for months over the devolution of powers which return from Brussels once Britain leaves the EU.
Mr Russell says the gap between the two sides is not great - and he hopes it can yet be overcome.
29 Apr 2018
