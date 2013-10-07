John Swinney says Grangemouth plant closure would be 'damaging'

Video

Scotland's Finance Secretary John Swinney believes that if a dispute at the Grangemouth oil refinery were to lead to its closure there would be a damaging effect on the Scottish economy.

He was speaking to Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme as workers at the Ineos site began an overtime ban and work to rule.

Mr Swinney said: "It [closure] would have a very significant effect and a damaging effect and I am absolutely clear about that.

"This issue is occupying the degree of prominence in my time and the time of the first minister because of the significance of the issues involved and because of the significance of the plant to the Scottish economy."