Scottish independence: Hammond says staff may not want to join post-Yes military

The UK's Defence Secretary Philip Hammond has said current British military staff based in Scotland may not want to join a Scottish Defence Force in the event of independence.

He told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme: "Neither the Scottish or UK governments can compel individuals who serve in these regiments to become part of a Scottish defence force.

"Those young men and women join the British Army, Royal Navy, Royal Air Force, they join because of its size, its capability, the opportunity for overseas services and training, its reputation in the world.

"Many of these men and women may choose not to join a Scottish defence force whose avowed purpose is primarily home defence."