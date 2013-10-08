Scottish independence: UK focus is on 'prestige' not defence, says minister Brown

Video

Scotland's Veterans' Minister Keith Brown believed the UK government was more concerned with its international standing rather than providing a proper defence force.

He went on to challenge the UK government to debate on defence in an independent Scotland.

UK Defence Secretary Philip Hammond had earlier described the SNP's defence plans in the event of a "yes" vote as "insulting vague" and claimed that thousands of Scottish jobs depended on Scotland remaining part of the union.

Mr Brown rebutted the claim and told BBC Scotland: "We would increase the number of defence jobs in Scotland from around 11,000 to 15,000."

"It is obvious that the UK government is much more concerned with their international prestige rather than the proper defence forces, either of the rest of the UK or of Scotland."