Airport business case 'being worked on', says Nicola Sturgeon

Scotland's Deputy First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said a business case for the future of Prestwick Airport was being worked on.

She was speaking to BBC radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme the day after she told MSPs at Holyrood that the Ayrshire airport would be bought by the Scottish government.

The facility, which was put up for sale last March by New Zealand-based owners Infratil, has been running annual losses of £2m.

Ms Sturgeon said: "We are looking carefully at the business plan that best fits our objective of turning the airport around and bringing it back into profit and that is the work we will be engaged in over the next few weeks and I will report back to parliament in due course."