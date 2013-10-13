Proclaimers explain their politics Pienaar's Politics

Video

Pienaar's Politics on BBC Radio 5 live has been hearing from The Proclaimers - Craig and Charlie Reid - about their work and their politics.

Charlie said the 2014 referendum on independence for Scotland is unlikely to be repeated: "For the foreseeable future, if Scotland says 'no' then it's off the agenda for a generation.

"(But) my feeling is the old union between Scotland and England pretty much perished with the election of the majority SNP government in 2011."