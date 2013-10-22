Grangemouth plant: Minister Swinney confirms talks to find buyer

Video

Scotland's Finance Secretary John Swinney said he has been having discussions about the possible sale of the troubled Grangemouth oil refinery and petrochemicals plant.

An on-going dispute between owners Ineos and the union Unite has resulted in the plant being temporarily closed.

Mr Swinney told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme: "I don't think it will come as any surprise to anyone that the government is looking for alternative options and there certainly will be other players around the globe interested in this particular plant.

"We have certainly had discussions with other players and the Scottish government will engage in any discussions that are helpful to ensure Grangemouth can continue to make a major contribution to the health and well-being of the Scottish economy."

He told presenter Gary Robertson that government ownership was "not appropriate".