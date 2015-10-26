Scottish minister Michael Matheson's 'no comment' on alleged spying case

Video

Scotland's Justice Secretary Michael Matheson has refused to say whether Police Scotland is being investigated for spying on journalists.

The Office of Surveillance Commissioners (OSC), which oversees the conduct of covert surveillance and covert human intelligence, is holding an inquiry into allegations two police forces engaged in the spying activity.

Mr Matheson told the BBC's Sunday Politics Scotland programme that given the ongoing investigations, it would be "inappropriate to name the two particular forces, at this particular time".