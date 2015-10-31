Scottish Labour conference: Scottish leader Dugdale says education is key

Video

Education is a "magic key to a fuller and more fulfilling life", Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has told her party's conference in Perth.

She went on to say that her party would raise taxes for higher earners to pay for improvements to education.

Ms Dugdale also told her party conference in Perth that a Labour government at Holyrood would reverse tax credit changes affecting working families.

The politician said: "If there is a magic key to a fuller and more fulfilling life."