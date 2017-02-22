'New TV channel has a modest budget'

Video
Former BBC boss Blair Jenkins: 'New TV channel has a challenging budget'
Former BBC boss Blair Jenkins believes a new £30m channel for BBC Scotland has a both a "modest and challenging" budget.
He was speaking after the corporation's director general Tony Hall announced plans for the television channel which will launch in autumn 2018.
Mr Jenkins said: "It is a modest and challenging budget for the channel, for the remit it has, for a channel that has a high degree of expectation, a high degree of scrutiny."
