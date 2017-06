Video

Nicola Sturgeon speaks at Bute House following the results of the 2017 general election.

The SNP won 35 of the 59 Scottish constituencies, but lost 21 seats from 2015.

The Conservatives won 12 seats from the SNP, including Moray from the SNP's Westminster leader Angus Robertson and Gordon from former First Minister Alex Salmond.

The SNP lost six seats to Labour and three to the Lib Dems.