Labour's Catherine Stihler and the Conservative's Ian Duncan spoke to the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme about whether Scotland should have a seat at the Brexit talks table.

Scottish MEP Ms Stihler said the devolved nations should be consulted, but she did not explicitly say Scotland should have a seat at the table.

Her fellow Scottish MEP Mr Duncan said he "had no problem" with either First Minister Nicola Sturgeon or Scottish Brexit Minister Mike Russell playing a part.