PM asked if she discussed DUP deal with Scottish secretary

Theresa May has refused to say if she was lobbied about the DUP deal by Scottish Secretary David Mundell.

The SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford pressed the prime minister on the matter during PMQs.

Ahead of the DUP agreement, Mr Mundell told the BBC said he could not back a deal which "deliberately sought to subvert the Barnett rules".

Mrs May said she regularly received representations from Mr Mundell about "matters relating to Scotland".