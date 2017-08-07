Has Nicola Sturgeon met a future first minister?

Video

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says her new mentee Charlotte Liddell "has more than got what it takes" to be a future FM.

The politician was speaking to the BBC after about the 20-year-old mother-of-two from Fife.

She was one of 200 applicants for a scheme which aims to encourage a new generation of female leaders.

Ms Sturgeon said: "People have different ambitions and Charlotte might not want to go into politics - if she's got any sense - but what I know of Charlotte so far is, if she did want to get into politics and did have the ambition to be FM she has more than got what it takes to do that. So, the sky is the limit."