Jones says Edinburgh talks 'not about blocking Brexit'
The Welsh and Scottish governments are to put forward amendments to the UK government's Brexit legislation.
First ministers Nicola Sturgeon and Carwyn Jones met in Edinburgh in the latest move to coordinate opposition to the EU Withdrawal Bill - amid concerns from the pair that UK government plans amount to a "power-grab" of powers.
Mr Jones told the BBC the talks were not about "blocking Brexit".
22 Aug 2017
