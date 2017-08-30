Kezia Dugdale says 'I'm done' on Labour leadership role

Video

Scotland's Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has told the BBC that she was "done" with being leader of her party.

The politician has stepped down from the top role with immediate but is remaining an MSP at Holyrood.

Speaking to BBC Scotland's political editor Brian Taylor, Ms Dugdale said: "I have thought long and hard about this, I care deeply about the Labour Party, I love it and I have spent my adult life serving it in a number of different capacities.

"I have come to the conclusion that the best thing for it - the Labour Party - this precious, precious thing that has done so much good for this country, and for me, is to pass that baton on."