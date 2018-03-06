Sturgeon urges MSP McDonald to go

Video

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urges Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald to step down from the Scottish Parliament.

She made her views known after Mr McDonald announced he was quitting the SNP, but remaining as an independent at Holyrood.

He left the party after concluded he had acted inappropriately to women who had made complaints against him.

Ms Sturgeon told the BBC: "My view is clear. He [Mark McDonald] was elected as an SNP MSP. If his behaviour is such that he himself considers he cannot continue as an SNP MSP, then it would be appropriate to give his constituents the opportunity to elect a new MSP."