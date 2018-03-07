People want right to vote in McDonald seat

Video

The SNP MP representing constituents in Aberdeen North says voters want to be given the opportunity to decide if disgraced MSP Mark McDonald retains his seat at Holyrood.

Kirsty Blackman told the BBC: "The people I have spoken to said they want the chance to vote again. They want the chance to decide whether or not they want an SNP MSP representing them or they want an independent MSP representing them."

She was speaking the day after Mr McDonald, who represents the constituency of Aberdeen Donside, announced he was quitting the SNP, but remaining as an independent at Holyrood.

He left the party after concluded he had acted inappropriately to women who had made complaints against him.