Jeremy Corbyn
Video

Live coverage: Jeremy Corbyn speech

BBC Scotland is providing live coverage of the Scottish Labour conference in Dundee as Jeremy Corbyn delivers his keynote speech.

Mr Corbyn is expected to describe Labour as a government in waiting, and to claim that the Conservatives are in chaos over Brexit.

  • 09 Mar 2018