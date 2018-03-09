Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Live coverage: Jeremy Corbyn speech
BBC Scotland is providing live coverage of the Scottish Labour conference in Dundee as Jeremy Corbyn delivers his keynote speech.
Mr Corbyn is expected to describe Labour as a government in waiting, and to claim that the Conservatives are in chaos over Brexit.
You can also follow our coverage on our Scottish politics index.
-
09 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-scotland-politics-43330882/live-coverage-jeremy-corbyn-speechRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window