UK minister warns of higher prices post Brexit

Video

UK minister David Lidington believes different post-Brexit regulations relating to issues like food labelling and animal hygiene would probably lead to higher prices for customers.

He was speaking after the UK government named 24 devolved areas where it wants to temporarily retain power after the UK leaves the EU.

Mr Lidington said: "What will not help either customers or producers is to have different sets of food labelling or food hygiene safety regulations in different parts of the UK.

"All that does is add to costs, loss of jobs amongst producers and it leads to less choice, probably a higher price for consumers."