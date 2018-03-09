Corbyn says common sense needed on Brexit

Video

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party was taking a common sense approach to Brexit.

Speaking at Scottish Labour's spring conference in Dundee, he said: "As democratic socialists, we respect the result of the referendum.

"But Labour has its own common sense approach in stark contrast to the Tories' extreme and reckless plans for Brexit.

"We would aim to negotiate a new and strong relationship with the single market and a floor under existing rights, standards and protections for workers, consumers and the environment."