Greens want a 'different kind of world'

The Scottish Green Party's joint leader Maggie Chapman said a different kind of world was needed.

She was speaking at her party's spring conference in Greenock.

Ms Chapman said: "We are committed to creating a different kind of world. The world we are working towards is one of equality, social justice and non-violence. It is a world where radical participatory democracy is how we make decisions and it is one where exploitation of our environment and the destruction of out climate is not the function of our economy."

Delegates also heard from Ms Chapman's fellow leader Patrick Harvie.