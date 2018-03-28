Video

A pro-independence Catalan politician who is being sought by the Spanish government has handed herself in to Scottish police.

Prof Clara Ponsati voluntarily attended St Leonard's police station in Edinburgh, accompanied by her lawyer Aamer Anwar.

As they arrived at the police station, Mr Anwar said Prof Ponsati views the charges - which could attract a jail term of up to 30 years - as "political persecution".

Mr Anwar said: "She does not believe that the Spanish courts can guarantee independence, human rights or justice. Clara remains defiant, resolute and is determined to fight back."