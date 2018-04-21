Media player
Live coverage: Scottish Lib Dem conference
BBC Scotland is providing live coverage of the Scottish Liberal Democrat conference in Aviemore.
The conference will hear from UK party leader Vince Cable, who is expected to urge the SNP to join him in calling for a second EU referendum.
21 Apr 2018
