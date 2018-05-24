FM asks for 'gagged worker' case review
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has asked the Scottish government's permanent secretary to review the case of a civil servant allegedly taped to a chair and gagged by male colleagues.

In answering a question on the case from Labour MSP Rhoda Grant, Ms Sturgeon said: "I can tell the chamber I have this morning asked the permanent secretary of the Scottish government to conduct a full review of the circumstances of this case, a review of the actions already taken and a review of the actions proposed to be taken and to report to me personally on her conclusions as soon as possible."

