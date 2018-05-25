Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sturgeon: Scottish currency 'entirely credible'
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says it is "entirely credible" that an independent Scotland would want its own currency.
But it would keep the pound for at least 10 years under proposals set out by the SNP's Growth Commission.
The commission was set up to build a new economic case for independence following Brexit.
Scotland could potentially move towards introducing its own currency if six economic tests were met.
-
25 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-scotland-politics-44258349/sturgeon-scottish-currency-entirely-credibleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window