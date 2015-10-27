Video
Dumfries and Galloway social work chief reflects on first year
Dumfries and Galloway Council's chief social work officer has published her first report since taking on the job last August.
Lilian Cringles has stepped into the post in the midst of an overhaul of how services are delivered and as the department is being integrated with the health service.
She sat down with BBC Scotland's Debbie Muir to reflect on the achievements and challenges of her first year.
-
27 Oct 2015
- From the section South Scotland