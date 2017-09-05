Video
Campaigners' victory over Frank's Law care support change
The widow of former Dundee United footballer Frank Kopel has said she is "totally ecstatic" the first minister has pledged to implement "Frank's Law".
The new legislation will extend free personal care to under-65s with degenerative conditions.
Mr Kopel's wife, Amanda, has been campaigning for a change in the law since 2013. Her husband died in 2014 after being diagnosed with dementia.
-
05 Sep 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland