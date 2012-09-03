Video

A fund to support the victims of last year's Gleision mining tragedy has raised more than £1m as trustees prepare to wind it up.

Trustee Wayne Thomas praised not only the generosity of donors but also those who provided time and expertise.

He says over 99.95% of the money raised will go to the families of the four Swansea Valley miners killed.

It is hoped that all the relatives will receive their share before the 15 September anniversary of the disaster.

Neath MP Peter Hain helped set up the fund and told Oliver Hides of BBC Radio Wales how some of the money will be spent.