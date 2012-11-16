Video

The home of World War I poet Hedd Wyn has been awarded nearly £150,000 to help transform it into a museum.

Yr Ysgwrn, a Grade II* listed building near Trawsfynydd, Gwynedd, houses the bard's famous eisteddfod chair posthumously awarded in 1917.

He died at the Battle of Passchendaele six weeks before the eisteddfod.

His home was secured for the nation by the Snowdonia National Park Authority (SNPA) in March.

The Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) grant is the first round in a bidding process for £2.7m towards the project.

Jennifer Stewart, head of the HLF in Wales, told Oliver Hides on BBC Radio Wales that the hill farm home was a time capsule to Wynn's time there.