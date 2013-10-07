Swansea measles: Disappointing MMR take up at Cwmtawe School

Video

A disappointing number of children at a school where one pupil has been confirmed as having measles and two other cases are suspected, remain unvaccinated against the disease.

More than 200 children at Cwmtawe School in Neath Port Talbot will be offered the MMR jab on Tuesday.

Public Health Wales (PHW) said 75 pupils at the school, who have either not been vaccinated or have received just one dose of MMR, are at real risk of catching the disease.

Dr Jorg Hoffmann, a consultant in communicable disease control for PHW told Oliver Hides he was disappointed at the numbers of pupils who had not been vaccinated - despite the measles epidemic in the Swansea area earlier this year.