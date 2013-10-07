We are leading sedentary lives, says health minister

Video

Health Minister Mark Drakeford says Welsh government colleagues need to practise what they preach if they are to encourage people to lead healthier lifestyles.

He told BBC reporter Steve Evans that ministers - like other people - were leading sedentary lives.

Mr Drakeford said the Welsh government had a responsibility to create the conditions for people to live healthily.

But he added that the NHS should not be there to "pick up the pieces" if people became ill through their lifestyle.

