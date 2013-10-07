Video
Conwy tourism discount card plan
A card giving people in Conwy county a discount on local tourist attractions could help save jobs, say council officers.
Tourism is worth more than £600m a year to the local economy and Conwy council wants to encourage more residents to spend money at sites and attractions.
The proposed "Conwy Card" would give locals a 20% discount and it is hoped it could boost income out of season.
Attractions in the area include Conwy Castle and Llandudno's Great Orme.
