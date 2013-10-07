Conwy tourism discount card plan

Video

A card giving people in Conwy county a discount on local tourist attractions could help save jobs, say council officers.

Tourism is worth more than £600m a year to the local economy and Conwy council wants to encourage more residents to spend money at sites and attractions.

The proposed "Conwy Card" would give locals a 20% discount and it is hoped it could boost income out of season.

Attractions in the area include Conwy Castle and Llandudno's Great Orme.