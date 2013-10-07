Estyn's maths report criticises 'disappointing' results

Video

"Disappointing" standards in maths among 14 to 16-year-olds in Wales must be tackled, says an education watchdog.

Estyn's report said maths was the lowest performing core subject at key stage four - when pupils work towards GCSEs - and the lowest in the UK.

Last year the proportion of students in Wales achieving C grade and above at GCSE lagged well behind England.

The Welsh government said the report had highlighted both successes and areas that could be improved.

Education correspondent Arwyn Jones reports.