Estyn's maths report criticises 'disappointing' results
"Disappointing" standards in maths among 14 to 16-year-olds in Wales must be tackled, says an education watchdog.
Estyn's report said maths was the lowest performing core subject at key stage four - when pupils work towards GCSEs - and the lowest in the UK.
Last year the proportion of students in Wales achieving C grade and above at GCSE lagged well behind England.
The Welsh government said the report had highlighted both successes and areas that could be improved.
Education correspondent Arwyn Jones reports.
07 Oct 2013
