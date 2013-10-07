Expert warns more measles outbreaks a 'possibility'

Video

A public health expert warns there could be more measles cases unless parents have their children vaccinated with an estimated 30,000 in Wales still needing protection.

Dr Jorg Hoffmann, of Public Health Wales, said there is currently one laboratory confirmed case of measles and three suspected cases which are linked to a Neath Port Talbot school.

Over 200 Cwmtawe School pupils are being offered the MMR jab.

Parents of children at the school not protected against measles who show symptoms have been told to stay home.

More suspected school measles cases