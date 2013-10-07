'Lose weight for NHS surgery', says people polled for BBC Wales series
The vast majority people in Wales believe the NHS should insist that overweight patients try to lose weight before having a non-urgent operation.
That is already the policy at Cardiff and Vale Health Board but a new poll for BBC Wales' Live Longer Wales series reveals that 82% of people believe health boards across Wales should adopt the policy.
Some 66% agreed the NHS spends too much treating conditions that result from poor diet and a lack of exercise.
But 73% did not want the government telling people what they should eat.
The poll of 502 people marks the start of a new season of documentaries on BBC Wales, designed to encourage people to think about living a healthier lifestyle.
Nick Palit reports.
07 Oct 2013
