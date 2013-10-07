Video
Ex-Denbigh mayor's 'thrill' at explosions
A former mayor got a "thrill" from setting off dangerous explosives near his home, a court has heard.
John Larsen, 46, of Lenten Pool, Denbigh, is accused of blowing up a car and causing a string of other explosions near where he lived.
Caernarfon Crown Court heard he had an "active interest in pyrotechnics".
The ex-Denbigh mayor denies three arson charges, one of causing an explosion and two of possessing explosives - one with intent to endanger life.
The case continues.
-
07 Oct 2013
- From the section Wales