Ex-Denbigh mayor's 'thrill' at explosions

Video

A former mayor got a "thrill" from setting off dangerous explosives near his home, a court has heard.

John Larsen, 46, of Lenten Pool, Denbigh, is accused of blowing up a car and causing a string of other explosions near where he lived.

Caernarfon Crown Court heard he had an "active interest in pyrotechnics".

The ex-Denbigh mayor denies three arson charges, one of causing an explosion and two of possessing explosives - one with intent to endanger life.

The case continues.

Ex-mayor 'blew up car for thrill'