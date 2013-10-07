Ex-charity chief Naz Malik charged with fraud

Video

The ex-chief executive officer of the now-defunct race equality charity Awema is to be charged with theft and fraud.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said that there was sufficient evidence to bring charges against Naz Malik.

Police will now issue a summons for Mr Malik and he will be charged when he attends court at a later date.

The Swansea-based charity was wound up in early 2012 after its public funding was withdrawn after claims of financial mismanagement.

Ex-charity chief faces fraud charge