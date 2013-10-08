Video
Councils concerned ahead of Welsh government budget
Public services are braced for spending cuts as the Welsh government publishes its budget on Tuesday.
Local councils have already been warned they will be exposed to more cuts than in previous years.
A Welsh government source said ministers were preparing to deliver "the toughest budget since devolution".
John Rae, director of resources with the Welsh Local Government Association, said there had been plenty of warning that cuts were on the way.
-
08 Oct 2013
- From the section Wales