Cardiff half marathon by the Senedd
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hard road ahead for councils in Wales after draft budget

The NHS in Wales will get £570m of extra funding over three years, Finance Minister Jane Hutt has announced.

It includes £150m for this financial year she told AMs as she unveiled the Welsh government's draft budget.

However funding for local government will see a cut of 5.81% next year.

BBC Wales Political Editor Nick Servini reports that it promises to be a hard road ahead for local councils in Wales.

Extra £570m NHS cash in Welsh budget

  • 08 Oct 2013
  • From the section Wales
Go to next video: NHS pressures 'will grow,' Hutt says