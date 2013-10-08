Video
Hard road ahead for councils in Wales after draft budget
The NHS in Wales will get £570m of extra funding over three years, Finance Minister Jane Hutt has announced.
It includes £150m for this financial year she told AMs as she unveiled the Welsh government's draft budget.
However funding for local government will see a cut of 5.81% next year.
BBC Wales Political Editor Nick Servini reports that it promises to be a hard road ahead for local councils in Wales.
