Hard road ahead for councils in Wales after draft budget

The NHS in Wales will get £570m of extra funding over three years, Finance Minister Jane Hutt has announced.

It includes £150m for this financial year she told AMs as she unveiled the Welsh government's draft budget.

However funding for local government will see a cut of 5.81% next year.

BBC Wales Political Editor Nick Servini reports that it promises to be a hard road ahead for local councils in Wales.

