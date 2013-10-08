First jabs held at Pontardawe measles school

Video

Two hundred pupils at a secondary school in Neath Port Talbot are being offered the MMR vaccination.

The special session was organised after a confirmed case of measles and four suspected linked cases at Cwmtawe School in Pontardawe.

Two pupils and a member of staff have been affected by the outbreak, said health officials.

There are two other suspected cases, believed to be relatives who are pupils at another school.

Deputy headteacher Paul Rogers explained the school's role.

