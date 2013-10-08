David Davies: Housing benefit reform working better outside Wales

Video

Senior Welsh Conservative MP David Davies says the UK government's under occupancy charge, or the so-called bedroom tax, is not working as well in Wales as in other parts of the UK.

He told the BBC Wales programme Week In Week Out that although he supports the housing benefit reforms, some people would lose out because there were not enough one-bedroom properties available outside the main cities.

Tim Rogers was with him when he visited Blaenavon in south Wales.

MP questions housing benefit success