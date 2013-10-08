'More difficult budgets to come' Jane Hutt warns

Video

Finance Minister Jane Hutt has warned Assembly Members that there are "more difficult budgets to come".

Announcing the Labour administration's draft budget for 2014, she said the finances had faced a £1.7bn cut by the UK government since 2010.

She said her budget, announcing £570m of extra funding over three years for the NHS in Wales, marked out the Welsh government as "true to Welsh values and Welsh needs".

