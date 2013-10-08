Welsh draft budget: 'Now the blame game will start'

Video

The NHS in Wales will get £570m of extra funding over three years, Finance Minister Jane Hutt has announced.

It includes £150m for this financial year she told AMs as she unveiled the Welsh government's draft budget.

She said the extra money would help the NHS in Wales to avoid a scandal such as the one in Stafford Hospital, where hundreds of patients died as a result of neglect and abuse.

However funding for local government will see a cut of 5.81% next year.

BBC Wales Welsh Affairs Editor Vaughan Roderick discusses the politics behind the draft budget and says the "blame game" will now start.

