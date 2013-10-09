Funding row amid claims some councils 'could go bust'

Video

Councils are still reeling from Tuesday's funding announcement by Finance Minister Jane Hutt and the likely knock-on on services such as leisure centres and libraries.

Local government spending will fall from £4.648bn this year to £4.466bn next year, a cut in cash terms of 3.91% or 5.81% in real terms.

Their budgets will be around 9% lower in real terms between now and 2015-16.

Councillor Russell Goodway, cabinet member for finance on Cardiff council - Wales' largest local authority - warned some councils could go bust next year.

But Ms Hutt said local authorities have been "cushioned and supported" over the last three years.

Cuts could make councils 'go bust'