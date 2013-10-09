Russell Goodway and Jane Hutt
Video

Funding row amid claims some councils 'could go bust'

Councils are still reeling from Tuesday's funding announcement by Finance Minister Jane Hutt and the likely knock-on on services such as leisure centres and libraries.

Local government spending will fall from £4.648bn this year to £4.466bn next year, a cut in cash terms of 3.91% or 5.81% in real terms.

Their budgets will be around 9% lower in real terms between now and 2015-16.

Councillor Russell Goodway, cabinet member for finance on Cardiff council - Wales' largest local authority - warned some councils could go bust next year.

But Ms Hutt said local authorities have been "cushioned and supported" over the last three years.

  • 09 Oct 2013
  • From the section Wales